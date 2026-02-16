Merz announces course toward strengthening Germany’s military power

“You’ve chosen a grim motto for this conference, “under destruction.” And it probably means that the international order based on rights and rules is currently being destroyed. But I’m afraid we have to put it in even harsher terms. This order, as flawed as it has been even in its heyday, no longer exists,” Merz said, commenting on the current state of the global security system.

According to him, Russia-Ukraine conflict marked a turning point and ushered in a new phase of international conflicts. He stressed that Europe can no longer take freedom and security for granted and must be prepared to defend them amid intensifying geopolitical rivalry.

Addressing transatlantic relations, Merz acknowledged a growing divide between Europe and the United States, emphasizing that the partnership can no longer be considered automatic.

“For three generations, trust amongst allies, partners and friends has made NATO the strongest alliance of all times. Europe knows deeply how precious this is. In the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone,” he said, calling for the repair and renewal of trust across the Atlantic.

Merz also underlined the need to build a strong and self-sustained European defense pillar within NATO. He said Germany intends to significantly increase defense investments and strengthen Europe’s military capabilities while acting through partnership rather than domination.

