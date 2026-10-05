In 2025, the festival was attended by more than 6.5 million people.

According to organizers, despite a record number of visitors, overcrowding was avoided thanks to an updated security system and flow management.

"The newly installed cameras, the AI technology used and the optimised communication channels between the festival management, police, fire brigade, emergency services and security services proved to be important components," a report from organizers reads.

Security services and the police noted an overall calm and friendly atmosphere at the festival.

Photo credit: oktoberfest.de

"During Oktoberfest, approximately 6.7 million liter-sized mugs of beer were consumed - an increase of 2.7% over the previous year's figure. Operators of large beer tents also reported a 2-3% rise in food consumption. At the same time, visitors increasingly opted for non-alcoholic beverages and vegetarian dishes," according to organizers.

Police recorded some 1,600 calls, which is higher than the previous year's indicator, due to a sharp increase in the number of visitors.

The ambulance service reported a significant increase of 18.5% in patient numbers.

A total of 92 tons of trash were swept up and hauled away this year from the Oktoberfest territory within 16 days.

Organizers say that Oktoberfest remains a regional event with global popularity. The majority of the guests still come from Munich and the surrounding areas. Among international visitors, the largest numbers came from the United States, Italy, and Austria.

🍻 Parade of the 2026 Oktoberfest opening beer festival in Munich 🇩🇪 https://t.co/CT60q7B7YT — Global News 24 (@GlobalNews_24) September 24, 2026

FÊTES ALLEMANDES 🇩🇪🍻 L'édition 2026 de l'Oktoberfest de Munich se tenait cette année du 19 septembre au 4 octobre. Cette fête est chaque année très suivie par les allemands. Pour l'occasion, les amateurs de bonne bière locale peuvent bénéficier d'un prix très attractif. Pour information, la Maß d'un litre est à environ 15 selon les chapiteaux et les salles. L'entrée sur le site général de la fête est entièrement gratuite. C'est une volonté des organisateurs qui souhaitent que cette fête culte demeure accessible à tous les allemands. L'édition 2026 de l'Oktoberfest ferme officiellement ses portes à Munich ce dimanche 4 octobre 2026. A noter pour cette année, La chanson italienne emblématique connue dans le monde entier, "Sarà perché ti amo", a été chantée à l’Oktoberfest. C'est la preuve que nos amis allemands, tout en conservant leur culture, savent s'ouvrir à celle de leurs pays voisins ! Prtégeons nos traditions locales et nationales ! 🙏 (🎥https://t.co/mSiJHJgsbZ) — THIERRY D "ardéchois et français" (@ThierryTout) October 4, 2026

Oktoberfest 2026. Its great. If you have never been,do it. Munich is bouncing. https://t.co/BH42CrJF6e — Marc with a C (@MarcWilliams22) October 4, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported that coffee consumption in Germany is estimated at around 6.2 kg per person per year. Read more here.