EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Munich Oktoberfest 2026 reports record attendance

    12:51, 5 October 2026

    World’s largest beer festival, Oktoberfest 2026, set an attendance record in Munich, welcoming approximately 7.4 million visitors over 16 days, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Munich Oktoberfest 2026 reports record attendance
    Photo credit: oktoberfest.de

    In 2025, the festival was attended by more than 6.5 million people.

    According to organizers, despite a record number of visitors, overcrowding was avoided thanks to an updated security system and flow management.

    "The newly installed cameras, the AI technology used and the optimised communication channels between the festival management, police, fire brigade, emergency services and security services proved to be important components," a report from organizers reads.

    Security services and the police noted an overall calm and friendly atmosphere at the festival.

    Munich Oktoberfest 2026 reports record attendance
    Photo credit: oktoberfest.de

    "During Oktoberfest, approximately 6.7 million liter-sized mugs of beer were consumed - an increase of 2.7% over the previous year's figure. Operators of large beer tents also reported a 2-3% rise in food consumption. At the same time, visitors increasingly opted for non-alcoholic beverages and vegetarian dishes," according to organizers.

    Police recorded some 1,600 calls, which is higher than the previous year's indicator, due to a sharp increase in the number of visitors.

    The ambulance service reported a significant increase of 18.5% in patient numbers.

    A total of 92 tons of trash were swept up and hauled away this year from the Oktoberfest territory within 16 days.

    Organizers say that Oktoberfest remains a regional event with global popularity. The majority of the guests still come from Munich and the surrounding areas. Among international visitors, the largest numbers came from the United States, Italy, and Austria.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that coffee consumption in Germany is estimated at around 6.2 kg per person per year. Read more here.

     

    Germany Holidays Society EU World News Interesting facts and stories
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All