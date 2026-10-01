Top 10 coffee-drinking countries

1. Finland

Finland has the highest per capita coffee consumption among the European countries, at an average of 10.5 kg per person per year.

This is almost twice the European Union average of 5.7 kg.

Finns also remain loyal to traditional coffee. Coffee pods accounted for less than 2% of the country’s market by volume. The report’s authors attribute this to a preference for fresh coffee, whole beans and larger servings.

The most popular choice in Finland is filter coffee, or suodatinkahvi. According to Visit Finland, if someone simply orders “coffee” at a typical Finnish café, they will most likely be served filter coffee. Finns also traditionally prefer lighter roasts.

2. Sweden

Sweden ranks second, with consumption of around 9 kg per person per year.

Like neighboring Finland, Sweden remains a market dominated by traditional fresh coffee. Coffee pods account for less than 2% of the market by volume.

The main choice among Swedes is also filter coffee, or bryggkaffe. According to a Löfbergs survey, 85% of coffee drinkers had consumed filter coffee at least once in the previous month, while 70% named it the type of coffee they drink most often. Instant coffee ranked second at 25%.

Sweden was also one of the few major European markets where retail sales of fresh coffee rose noticeably, increasing by 5.2% year on year.

3. Denmark

Denmark rounds out the top three, with consumption of around 7.4 kg of coffee per person per year.

Danish consumers also show a strong preference for traditional coffee. Around 98% of the market by volume consists of traditional formats, while coffee pods account for only about 2%.

The most popular choice remains black filter coffee. According to a study of workplace coffee habits in Denmark, around 50% of respondents preferred it. At the same time, interest in espresso-based drinks is gradually increasing. Caffè latte was chosen by 21% of respondents, cappuccino by 15%, and Americano by 14%.

The Danish Coffee and Tea Trade Association also notes that the country’s coffee culture is becoming more diverse, with growing use of whole beans, espresso machines and alternative brewing methods alongside traditional filter coffee.

4. Brazil

Among the non-EU countries included in the comparison, Brazil has one of the highest consumption levels, at around 6.4 kg of coffee per person per year.

In everyday life, Brazilians most often choose filter coffee. According to a consumer habits study published in the Journal of Sensory Studies in 2026, filter coffee was the preferred brewing method for 75% of participants. At home, it is most commonly prepared using a paper or cloth filter.

Espresso ranked second, preferred by 37% of participants. The picture changes in coffee shops, where 61% choose espresso, compared with 33% who opt for filter coffee.

Brazil plays a dual role in the global coffee market. It is not only a major consumer, but also the largest supplier of coffee beans to Europe.

5. Canada

Coffee consumption in Canada is estimated at around 6.2 kg per person per year.

The country previously ranked first among the states covered by the European Coffee Federation comparison, but by 2023 Brazil had moved ahead.

Traditional brewed coffee remains the most common choice among Canadians. According to the Coffee Association of Canada, 45% of Canadians had consumed it on the day before the 2025 survey. Espresso-based beverages, including lattes and cappuccinos, were consumed by 29%.

Overall, coffee remains the country’s most widely consumed beverage, with 71% of Canadian adults reporting that they had consumed some form of coffee on the previous day.

At the same time, the European Coffee Report points to a slight decline in per capita consumption across a number of developed Western economies, including Canada.

6. Germany

A similar figure, around 6.2 kg per person, was recorded in Germany. However, what sets Germany apart is the sheer size of its market.

The country remained the largest coffee consumer in the EU in absolute terms, with sales totaling around 457,600 tonnes. By comparison, France reached 221,900 tonnes and Italy 188,100 tonnes.

The most popular brewing method among Germans remains classic filter coffee. According to the Kaffeereport 2026, prepared by Tchibo and Statista, 47% of respondents drink it regularly. Caffè Crema ranks second at 38%, followed by cappuccino at 34% and Latte Macchiato at 26%.

Germany also remains a relatively traditional coffee market. Around 87% of consumption by volume came from traditional coffee, while coffee pods accounted for roughly 13%.

7. Italy

Despite its world-famous espresso culture, Italy consumes less coffee per person than the Nordic countries. Average consumption stands at around 5.5 kg per year.

When it comes to specific drinks, however, Italy lives up to its reputation as the home of espresso.

According to a 2026 study by MCO and Selvitys, espresso is preferred by 65.2% of Italian consumers. Caffè macchiato ranks second at 16.5%, followed by cappuccino at 10.5%. Americano and other types of coffee account for much smaller shares.

Preferences also vary considerably by age. Among Italians aged 18 to 24, nearly 30% choose cappuccino, while traditional espresso is much more dominant among older age groups.

Another distinctive feature of the Italian market is the popularity of coffee pods. They account for around 18% of sales by volume, but as much as 61% of the retail coffee market by value.

8. France

Coffee consumption in France stands at around 5.2 kg per person per year.

Among individual coffee drinks, espresso is the leading choice. According to a De’Longhi consumer preference survey, around 31.9% of respondents choose espresso. It is followed by café allongé, a longer and more diluted espresso, at 11.8%, and cappuccino at 10.6%. Another 5.4% prefer café noisette, a French-style espresso served with a small amount of milk.

The French market is also notable for the popularity of coffee pods. They account for around 34% of sales by volume and approximately 68% of the retail coffee market by value.

9. Portugal

The average resident of Portugal consumes around 5 kg of coffee per year.

Espresso is the preferred way of drinking coffee in Portugal. According to the Portuguese Coffee Industry and Trade Association, AICC, around 80% of Portuguese people drink coffee every day and prefer it in the form of espresso. On average, each person drinks about 2.5 cups of coffee per day.

A typical Portuguese espresso is a small, strong coffee of around 35 ml. In Lisbon, it is commonly known as a bica.

The country also stands out for the popularity of coffee pods. Although they account for around a quarter of the market by volume, they generate approximately 81% of retail coffee sales by value, one of the highest shares among the EU countries covered in the report.

10. United States

In the United States, annual coffee consumption stands at around 4.8 kg per person.

American coffee culture differs significantly from that of Italy or France. Drip coffee, or drip-brewed filter coffee, has long remained the main brewing method.

According to the National Coffee Association, 38% of surveyed coffee drinkers used a drip coffee maker in 2025. Single-cup brewers ranked second at 23%, followed by cold brew at 17% and espresso machines at 11%.

At the same time, Americans are increasingly turning to specialty coffee beverages. Among espresso-based drinks, latte, espresso and cappuccino are particularly popular. Earlier data from the National Coffee Association showed that lattes were chosen by 18% of US adults, espresso by 16% and cappuccino by 15%.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency shared five easy iced coffee recipes that can be made at home.