MrBeast builds $10mn village in Ghana

Named Abna Dakwa Village, the community was developed after approximately one year of planning and eight months of construction. MrBeast described it as his largest humanitarian project to date in a new YouTube video.

“We built a literal city to help get kids out of illegal child labor,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of the impact this video will have.”

The village includes a school for more than 300 children, 10 free homes for teachers, a medical clinic, a marketplace, a library, clean-water facilities and recreational areas. Solar power, farms, fish tanks and a chicken coop were also introduced to support food production and economic self-sufficiency.

The Rockefeller Foundation is supporting free school meals over the next five years through its partnership with Beast Philanthropy. The broader program is expected to provide approximately 4,000 children in Ghana and Kenya with lunches five days a week.

“Building schools gives kids a place to learn, but if they’re hungry, they can’t focus or reach their full potential,” Donaldson said. “We’re not just feeding thousands of students, we’re helping local farmers and keeping kids healthy in a sustainable way.”

The initiative was developed with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the Varkey Foundation and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. Ten content creators selected through the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign travelled to Ghana to participate in the project.

MrBeast also urged consumers to demand greater accountability from chocolate producers.

“Big chocolate will not care about rampant child labor until you guys watching this video do something about it,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that YouTube star MrBeast made his fiction debut with the release of his first novel, The Most Dangerous Games, co-written with bestselling thriller author James Patterson.