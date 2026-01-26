MP highlights state’s readiness for unfiltered public dialogue
At the third session of the Constitutional Commission, Majilis deputy Sergey Ponomarev emphasized the vital importance of the article on the right to freely receive and disseminate information, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"We are setting an example of openness by broadcasting the Commission's sessions live. Constitutional changes, by their very nature, affect the foundations of the state and the social contract, and, therefore, cannot be discussed behind closed doors. Live broadcasts are more than just a technical format. They are an indicator of trust in society and the government's readiness to engage in unfiltered dialogue," he pointed out.
According to the deputy, as the state declares the principles of a responsive state and institutional accountability, the transparent work of the Constitutional Commission becomes a logical continuation of this course.
"Open sessions are a step toward not just informing the public, but actively engaging them," Ponomarev concluded.
As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, human rights are to take center stage in Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform.