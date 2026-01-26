Human rights to take center stage in Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform

He emphasized the importance of enshrining the absolute right to life, noting that this reflects the core values of the modern state of Kazakhstan.

“We asked to absolutize the right to life as far as possible. Without any doubt, many renowned experts, including international ones, will say: ‘Bravo!’,” Lastayev said.

According to the Ombudsman, establishing the absolute nature of the right to life in the Constitution signifies more than just the abolition of capital punishment, but also mandates the protection of citizens' lives in all circumstances — whether in accidents, illness, or assault.

Artur Lastayev also supported proposals to move guarantees of a fair trial to the section on fundamental human rights, underlining that this aligns with Kazakhstan’s national values and historical experience.

"By enshrining these principles among fundamental human rights, we reflect in the Constitution our national values and even historical experience," he noted, recalling that the fair trial principles date back to the era of the courts of biys (elected judges in the Kazakh Khanate), which traditionally safeguarded human dignity, personal freedom, and the inviolability of private life.

In addition, the Human Rights Commissioner supported renaming the seventh section of the Constitution, highlighting that these changes place a stronger emphasis on human rights protection. He expressed confidence that anchoring these norms in the updated Constitution will reaffirm that "the human being, their rights and freedoms are the highest value for Kazakhstan."

Earlier, at the third session of the Constitutional Commission, Head of the Auyl Party faction Serik Yegizbayev said that every norm adopted within the Constitutional reform directly impacts the free and just society that future generations will inherit.