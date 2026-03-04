MP calls for new evacuation mechanism for Kazakhstanis

As the MP noted, in the face of the Middle East armed conflict, the current evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens through direct and alternative routes is being carried out under the President's direct order given at a meeting of the Security Council.

"According to the Turistik Qamkor Fund, when active hostilities broke out, there were approximately 3,000 Kazakh citizens in the UAE, over 1,000 in Qatar, and about 200 in Mecca and Medina. These are only the tourists. Besides, we must account for Kazakhstani students and permanent residents living in these regions, most of whom, certainly, also wish to return home. As of today, 946 of our compatriots have already returned to the country," Serik Yerubayev noted.

The MP recalled that civil aviation has been restricted or suspended across several Middle East countries. Meanwhile, the cost of commercial flights surged to hundreds of thousands of dollars. In response, two banks in Kazakhstan have announced financial support for their clients currently stranded in the conflict zone.

Additionally, during a crisis center meeting at the Ministry of Transport, domestic airlines declared their readiness to deploy aircraft as soon as the airspace reopens.

At the same time, he emphasized that these measures are voluntary, and this raises the critical question of financial sources for such evacuations.

"The draft of Kazakhstan's New Constitution stipulates that the state guarantees the protection of its citizens abroad. Presently, the Turistik Qamkor Fund, established in 2016, handles these functions for tourists. The fund is financed by mandatory fees included in tour packages. However, its primary task is not mass evacuation, but rather returning tourists to the Homeland if a tour operator goes bankrupt or fails to meet its obligations," Serik Yerubayev pointed out.

Given the current uncertainty in the system of international law and shifts in the global order, the MP warned that such crises could easily happen again.

"During an expanded meeting of the Government on February 10, 2026, the Head of State stressed the need to expand digital insurance products and make them more accessible. He highlighted the insurance market as a key institution for building a culture of 'shared responsibility' between the state, citizens, and business for potential risks. Furthermore, the President called for expanding the scope and potential of public-private partnerships. In light of this, we believe it is reasonable to implement additional interaction protocols between the state and the private sector, ensuring organizational readiness for the mass evacuation of citizens in such emergencies," the deputy said.

He called for the creation of a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that would establish a systemic interaction between the state and private businesses.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 946 Kazakhstanis have been repatriated from the Middle East.