946 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East

The repatriation flights were operated by Air Astana from Medina and Jeddah:

Flight KC2202 arrived in Aktau at 09:28 pm, carrying 142 passengers;

Flight KC2208 landed in Atyrau from Medina at 01:19 am, with 145 passengers onboard;

Flight KC2206 arrived from Jeddah to Atyrau at 02:50 am, bringing 174 passengers;

Flight KC2204 touched down in Atyrau at 03:34 am from Jeddah to Atyrau, with 179 passengers ;

In addition, SCAT Airlines is operating an Almaty–Muscat–Almaty flight using a Boeing 767 aircraft with a capacity of 290 seats.

Authorities confirmed that the repatriation of Kazakhstani nationals from the Middle East is ongoing.