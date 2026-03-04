EN
    946 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East

    09:33, 4 March 2026

    A total of 946 Kazakhstani nationals have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Nurbibi Temirtassova / Kazinform

    The repatriation flights were operated by Air Astana from Medina and Jeddah:

    • Flight KC2202 arrived in Aktau at 09:28 pm, carrying 142 passengers;

    • Flight KC2208 landed in Atyrau from Medina at 01:19 am, with 145 passengers onboard;

    • Flight KC2206 arrived from Jeddah to Atyrau at 02:50 am, bringing 174 passengers;

    • Flight KC2204 touched down in Atyrau at 03:34 am from Jeddah to Atyrau, with 179 passengers ;

    In addition, SCAT Airlines is operating an Almaty–Muscat–Almaty flight using a Boeing 767 aircraft with a capacity of 290 seats.

    Authorities confirmed that the repatriation of Kazakhstani nationals from the Middle East is ongoing.

    Middle East Kazakhstan Compatriots Saudi Arabia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
