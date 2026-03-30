Most popular newborn names revealed in Almaty

According to the city’s civil registry offices, a total of 8,900 births were recorded in the metropolis in 2026, including 4,653 boys and 4,247 girls.

The three most popular names for girls were Ailin, Asylym, and Tomiris, while for boys the leading choices were Muhammad, Alan, and Alikhan.

Other frequently chosen names include Ali, Alem, Ramazan, Amir, Aisultan, Khamza, Medina, Safiya, Ayim, Adiya, and Ayala.

“Today, when choosing names, parents increasingly seek to combine national traditions with modern trends. More and more people prefer names with deep meaning that are easy to pronounce and pleasant to hear, reflecting a balance between national identity and contemporary tendencies,” the State Corporation noted.

Parents can register a child’s birth in several ways, including through public service centers, the e-government portal, or mobile apps of second-tier banks.

In addition, the service is available in a proactive format: within 24 hours of the child’s birth, the mother receives a congratulatory SMS from 1414 with step-by-step instructions, allowing the entire process to be completed remotely without visiting a Public Service Center.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that there are more than 13,500 children with special educational needs in the Akmola region, including 824 with autism spectrum disorders — 191 more than the previous year.