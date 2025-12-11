Autism Center opens its doors in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region

It provides its service for children from Akmola region free of charge.

According to acting head of the center Saule Molgazhdarova, its main goal is to help children with autism adapt, socialize and communicate in the society.

Photo credit: Akmola region akimat

Special education teachers, speech therapists and phycologists will work with children at the center. The center is called to become a bridge between a kindergarten and a school. There will be several groups for daytime, short-term and day-and-night staying.

Photo credit: Akmola region akimat

The two-storey center is designed to accommodate up to 50 children.

Governor of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov donated a minibus to the center.

Photo credit: Akmola regiona akimat

According to the press service of the region’s akimat, there are over 13,500 kids with special educational needs, including 824 with autism spectrum disorders that is 191 more compared to the previous year.

As written before, in 2024, ten new healthcare facilities were opened in Atyrau region, and another five are expected to open by the end of 2025, akim (governor) of the region, Serik Shapkenov, said at a briefing of the Central Communications Service.