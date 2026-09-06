More than a drink: Belgium’s bee weekend kicks off massive UNESCO anniversary celebration

This year’s festival carries extra significance, marking the tenth anniversary of UNESCO recognizing Belgian beer culture as an intangible cultural heritage. To honor this milestone, the traditional festivities have been extended into a 10-day celebration.

As tradition dictates, the day began in the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral with a solemn celebration of Saint Arnold, the patron saint of brewers. Afterwards, an academic session took place at the Brussels City Hall.

Lorin Parys, the president of the Belgian Brewers, reflected in his speech on the controversy that arose last week following an open letter in which brewers, supported among others by the hospitality sector, opposed the new slogan "Alcohol damages health" that is set to appear on all alcohol advertising soon. "We received a lot of support, but also a lot of criticism. And that is normal," he said. "To be clear, we do not deny that excessive alcohol consumption is not healthy."

Parys did, however, advocate for a nuanced debate. According to him, there are still points to be made regarding the royal decree tightening regulations on alcohol advertising. He also mentioned that the European Commission and several member states have raised concerns. "This means there are a number of questions that still need to be answered. We extend a hand for dialogue and want to work together with the government to improve the policy."

Moving on to the ten-year anniversary of the UNESCO recognition. Lodovico Folin-Calabi, director of the UNESCO Liaison Office in Brussels, emphasised that it is not the product of beer that was recognised, but the beer culture. "It is a living culture, encompassing knowledge, skills, traditions, and social customs, such as bringing people together," he explained.

The Belgian Beer Weekend runs until Sunday on the Grote Markt in Brussels. Visitors can sample more than 500 beers (including over fifty alcohol-free) from around fifty breweries. Last year, more than 70,000 people attended.

For the first time, the nearby Beursplein will host the Belgian Beer Culture Bar for ten days — until Sunday, 13 September — with a different theme each day (the art of brewing, hospitality, innovation, or beer and gastronomy). Throughout the country, Belgian beer will also be highlighted in many cafés and supermarkets all week, and on 12 September, there will be a national café day. The finale will be a beer festival in Bruges on 12 and 13 September.

Earlier, it was reported that a byproduct of beer production could help make sunscreens far more effective against harmful ultraviolet rays, according to a new study by researchers in Brazi.