Montenegro opens Honorary Consulate in Kyrgyzstan

The official opening ceremony was attended by employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an official delegation from Montenegro, and Kyrgyz businessmen.

Newly appointed Honorary Consul Beknazar Asanov stated that the consulate’s primary mission is to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries. Plans include expanding business interaction and facilitating investment opportunities.

According to Asanov, a large bilateral business forum is being considered in the near future, alongside the possible launch of direct flights. He explained that since Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan already have direct connections with Montenegro, establishing similar routes with Kyrgyzstan would create favorable conditions for tourism development and business cooperation.

He also said that the Montenegrin side had reportedly expressed interest in investing in small hydroelectric power plants, as well as in the construction and manufacturing sectors

Asanov emphasized that bilateral cooperation in these areas is expected to intensify, with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both countries currently engaged in negotiations to expand mutual collaboration.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan had launched the construction of a waste-to-energy plant.