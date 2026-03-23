Kyrgyzstan begins construction of waste-to-energy plant

Mayor Akaev stressed the importance of accelerating construction and pledged that the city administration would promptly resolve any issues that arise. Once operational, the facility is expected to recycle up to 310,000 tons of waste annually while generating electricity. Officials emphasized that the plant will fully comply with environmental standards and will not release harmful emissions, helping to preserve the region’s ecological balance.

The project is designed to improve Osh’s environmental conditions, modernize infrastructure, and introduce advanced waste recycling technologies. Authorities say it will create a cleaner, safer future for residents while contributing to sustainable urban development.

To note, Kazakhstan adopts 2026-2030 Waste Management Concept.