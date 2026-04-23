Montenegro introduces temporary visa-free regime for Kazakhstani citizens
14:12, 23 April 2026
On April 17, 2026, the Government of Montenegro introduced a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Foreign Ministry's presss service.
Kazakh citizens with a valid travel document are permitted to enter, transit through, and stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days during the period from May 1 to October 1 of this year.
For longer trips, an appropriate visa must be obtained.