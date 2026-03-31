Kazakhstan and North Macedonia eye visa-free travel

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Zoran Dimitrovski noted the progressive development of bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional and international agenda. The diplomats highly appreciated the outcomes of the visits of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski to Astana in 2025.

The parties discussed priority issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including further expansion of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties.

An important topic of the negotiations were boosting mutual trade and the diversification of its structure in such areas of cooperation as agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, education, and culture. The prospects for expanding legal framework, including the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime for holders of national passports were considered.

The leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful adoption of the new Constitution in the referendum held on March 15 and expressed confidence that the reforms would contribute to the country’s further development.

Arman Issetov noted Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the comprehensive deepening of multifaceted relations with the Republic of North Macedonia. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, which marked their 30th anniversary last year, positive dynamics of interaction have been maintained in priority areas.

In conclusion, the parties expressed their readiness to contribute to the further intensification of bilateral cooperation, with special attention to be paid to practical measures for implementing joint business projects and mutually attracting investments into various sectors of the two countries’ economies.

In this regard, the diplomats welcomed organizing this April trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan in Skopje, within the framework of which the establishment of a Business Council between the Сhambers of commerce and industry is planned.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan and North Macedonia explore trade and investment opportunities.