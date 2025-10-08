Mongolian falcons sell for SAR900,000 at Saudi falcons exhibition

The auction began with a hur qarnas (adult falcon), which started bidding at SAR200,000 before ultimately selling for SAR450,000. Following this, the second bird — a hur farkh (juvenile falcon) — was offered, started bidding at SAR100,000 and also selling for SAR450,000.

For the first time in its history, the exhibition dedicated a special zone for Mongolian falcons. These birds hold a prestigious status among falconers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region due to their high quality.

The zone hosts elite breeds of falcons from Mongolia, East Asia, particularly the hur falcon, known for its large size, long wingspan, and high endurance. It is also valued for its color variations, which range from light white to dark brown. These characteristics give the Mongolian falcon an advantage in the sport of falconry, thanks to its ability to endure harsh conditions and respond quickly to training, making it highly sought after by amateurs and professionals alike.

