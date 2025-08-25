Falcon sold for SAR1.2 million at International Falcon Breeders Auction

The event, which brings together leading breeding farms from the Kingdom and around the world, will continue until Monday.

The night drew notable attendance from falconers and visitors, with three falcons sold for a total of SAR1.276 million.

The night opened with the sale of the first falcon, a Shaheen Gyr Farkh, from the UK-based Border Falcons farm for SAR28,000, followed by another Shaheen Gyr Farkh from the UK’s Falcon Mews farm for SAR48,000.

The night concluded with the auction’s most expensive falcon this year—a Super White Pure Gyr Farkh from the U.S.-based RX farm—which sold for SAR1.2 million.

The auction serves as a trusted platform that brings together elite falcons in fast-paced, competitive bidding, attended by falconers, breeders, and enthusiasts from inside and outside the Kingdom. Its activities are broadcast on television and live-streamed, supporting the Saudi Falcons Club’s vision of leading in the development of falcon breeding and care, while promoting cultural and economic heritage and raising environmental awareness.

