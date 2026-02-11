Mongolia to host Grand Slam tournaments for next 4 years

During the Grand Slam tournament held in Paris, France, IJF President Marius Vizer and President of the Mongolian Judo Association Battulga Khaltmaa signed an agreement affirming Mongolia as the host of the event in Ulaanbaatar for the next four years.

In 2026, Mongolia will host the Grand Slam tournament that officially launches the Olympic qualification points cycle for the “Los Angeles 2028” Olympic Games. In other words, judokas will begin collecting Olympic ranking points starting from the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam. Athletes, coaches, and national federations from around the world are eagerly anticipating this significant moment, as the road to the next Olympic Games will both begin and conclude in Ulaanbaatar.

IJF President Marius Vizer noted, “Mongolian judokas are internationally recognized for their fighting spirit, respect, and consistent achievements. At Grand Slam tournaments, World Championships, and the Olympic Games, they have continually ranked among regular medal winners. Hosting competitions on home soil provides young athletes with a rare opportunity to witness the world’s best up close and draw inspiration. Meanwhile, visiting teams and officials gain insight into people who deeply uphold judo’s core values of respect, courage, and friendship.”

The Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2026 tournament will be held in Mongolia from June 19 to 21, 2026.

