Kazakh judokas claim two more medals at Paris Grand Slam

Zhubanazar Abylaikhan defeated Austria’s Bernd Fasching in the men’s 81 kg final bout, while Sharkhan Nurlykhan beat Simeon Catharina from the Netherlands in the men’s 100 kg finals.

Earlier, another Kazakh judoka Bakytzhan Aman took home bronze in the men’s 60 kg finals.

The Paris Grand Slam 2026, held on February 7-8 in France, brought together 488 judokas from 78 countries.