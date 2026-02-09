EN
    Kazakh judokas claim two more medals at Paris Grand Slam

    07:50, 9 February 2026

    Kazakhstan's Zhubanazar Abylaikhan and Sharkhan Nurlykhan won bronze medals at the Paris Grand Slam 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Olympic Committee’s press service.

    Kazakh judokas claim two more medals at Paris Grand Slam
    Photo credit: NOC

    Zhubanazar Abylaikhan defeated Austria’s Bernd Fasching in the men’s 81 kg final bout, while Sharkhan Nurlykhan beat Simeon Catharina from the Netherlands in the men’s 100 kg finals.

    Earlier, another Kazakh judoka Bakytzhan Aman took home bronze in the men’s 60 kg finals.

    The Paris Grand Slam 2026, held on February 7-8 in France, brought together 488 judokas from 78 countries.

