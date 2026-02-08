Kazakh judoka clinches bronze at Paris Grand Slam

Bakytzhan advanced confidently through the early rounds to reach the semifinals, where he was defeated by Ukraine’s Dilshot Khalmatov.

In the bronze-medal bout, Bakytzhan defeated Cuba’s Jonathan Charon, securing a place on the podium.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team has wrapped up its campaign at the major international boxing tournament, Boxam Elite 2026, in La Nucía, Spain, winning six gold medals. Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50 kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (85 kg), Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg), and Umida Sadykova (+80 kg) claimed the gold medals. In total, Kazakh boxers claimed 17 medals at the tournament.