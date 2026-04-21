Mongolia to buy $6.7 million in railcars from Kazakhstan

According to Karimsakov, the corresponding agreement is expected to be signed following the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Business Forum.

"Today, an agreement will be signed for the purchase of railcars from the Atyrau Freight Car Building Plant. The supply volume is around $6.7 million. I believe that over time, supply volumes will expand," Murat Karimsakov said.

He noted that Kazakhstan already exports electronics, food products, metallurgical goods, construction materials, and grain to Mongolia. In turn, Mongolia supplies Kazakhstan with leather goods and vegetables, including potatoes.

In 2025, bilateral trade turnover grew by 7% to nearly $140 million.

Kazakhstan's direct investment in Mongolia reached $50 million, while Mongolia's investment in Kazakhstan totaled $7 million.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Mongolia agreed to build a road connecting the two countries.