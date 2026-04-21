Kazakhstan and Mongolia agree to build direct road connecting two countries

"We have long been considered the peoples closely linked by history and culture. However, our countries do not share a border. Therefore, our cooperation in transport and logistics largely depends on the neighboring states. We fully understand how relevant this issue is. Therefore, together with Mr. Khürelsükh, we reaffirmed our interest in creating a direct transport corridor between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. During the meeting, we reached a general agreement on building a road connecting our countries," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Kazakh President, this is a complex project that requires comprehensive analysis and careful preparation.

"In this regard, together with the esteemed President, we decided to establish a joint intergovernmental working group. It will address all matters related to this project, conduct negotiations with neighboring countries, and oversee the project delivery timeline. In the future, the Kazakhstan-Mongolia road will give new momentum to trade development between our countries. The adjacent states will also benefit from the project," the Head of State noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled that at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit held in China last year, he proposed creating a 'Trans-Altai Dialogue' platform.

"The countries surrounding the Altai region have every opportunity to develop joint solutions on trade, transport and logistics, tourism, and culture. In this context, we can combine the transport and logistics potential of the four countries and collaborate toward this goal. Such a step will open opportunities not only for expanding trade turnover but also for developing a unique tourism cluster in the Altai region," the President emphasized.







Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan will open a consulate in Mongolia's Bayan-Ölgii aimag.