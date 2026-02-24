Mongolia ranked among five most peaceful countries in Asia

Over the past 10 years, Mongolia’s performance in the GPI has improved, allowing the country to consistently rank among the world’s top 50 nations. For instance, in 2015, Mongolia ranked 42nd in the world with a score of 2.22. Ten years later, its score improved to 1.71, placing it 5th in Asia and 37th out of 163 countries globally.

The Asia ranking was led by Singapore, followed by Japan, Malaysia, and Bhutan, with Mongolia coming next.

Released annually by Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI ranks over 163 independent states and territories according to their levels of peacefulness. A composite index measuring the peacefulness of the countries is made up of 23 quantitative and qualitative indicators, each weighted on a scale of 1-5.

The lower the score, the more peaceful the country is. Indicators include perceptions of criminality, homicide rate, intensity of internal conflict, weapons imports, deaths from internal conflict, external conflicts fought, and others.

According to the report, Mongolia received favorable evaluations for its relatively stable political environment in the region, low level of external conflict, and strong indicators of public safety and security.

Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia's GDP rose by 6.8% in 2025.