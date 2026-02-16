Mongolia's GDP rises by 6.8% in 2025

This growth was driven by a 36.7 percent (MNT 2.2 trillion) increase in value added in the agriculture sector, an 11.5 percent (MNT 4.1 trillion) increase in the services sector, and a 22.4 percent (MNT 2 trillion) increase in industry and construction.

GDP (preliminary estimate, calculated by the production approach at 2015 constant prices) reached MNT 34.3 trillion in 2025, marking a 6.8 percent (MNT 2.2 trillion) increase, compared to the previous year.

This growth was supported by a 33.2 percent (MNT 917.8 billion) increase in agriculture value added, an 11.4 percent (MNT482.8 billion) increase in industry and construction, and a 10.6 percent (MNT 453.6 billion) increase in mining and quarrying.

Of the total 6.8 percent GDP growth, 2.9 percentage points came from agriculture, 1.4 percentage points from mining and quarrying, 1.5 percentage points from industry and construction, and 1 percentage point from services.

GDP (preliminary estimate at 2015 constant prices, seasonally adjusted and calculated by the production approach) increased by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

