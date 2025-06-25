Mongolia launches electronic national atlas

The Electronic National Atlas of Mongolia (E-NAM) is a significant innovation that encompasses comprehensive science-based information on the Mongols’ lifestyle, history, and culture. It provides information about the territory, administrative structure, geographic situation, natural resources, population, history, society, and economy of Mongolia.

The E-NAM includes 132 thematic pictures and five main sections, formulated in English and Mongolian languages, and features citation models for all relevant authors. Additionally, it incorporated a summary of versions of the “National Atlas of Mongolia” published in 1990, 2009, and 2022, along with information about their editorial teams. All information included in this publication is accessible to everyone regardless of their location, age, or economic capability. The E-NAM is significant as it publicizes research sources and opens opportunities to expand international scientific cooperation. This project is regarded as an important contribution to the implementation of UNESCO’s Recommendation on Open Science, which aims to make multilingual scientific knowledge openly available and increase the sharing of information worldwide.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Secretary-General of the Mongolian National Commission for UNESCO, Boldsaikhan Sambuu, Member of Parliament and academician Regdel Duger, Director of the Department for Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy of the Ministry of Economy and Development, Battogtokh Dorjgotov, professor at the National University of Mongolia, Dr. Sainbuyan Bayarsaikhan, Scientist and Secretary of the Information and Research Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology and Environment of Mongolia, Dr. P. Gomboluudev, and Senior Scientist at the Institute of Geography and Geoecology, Dr. J. Oyungerel.

Every country in the world regards its national atlas with the same reverence as its state emblem, flag, and national anthem, using it as a symbol of national pride. Currently, over 70 countries have a national atlas, and almost 20 have a digital atlas.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan and Mongolia signed a joint declaration establishing a comprehensive partnership.