Uzbekistan, Mongolia sign Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership Establishment

In the presence of the Presidents, the following documents were also signed:

– Cooperation agreements in plant quarantine and protection, higher education, the mining industry, environmental protection, the prevention and fight against crime, healthcare and medical science, physical culture and sports.

– Cooperation protocol between the archival agencies of the two countries;

– Cooperation programs between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Economy and Development of Mongolia, between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2026-2027, and between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth of Mongolia for 2025-2028;

– Cooperation plan between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia to expand collaboration in the agricultural sector;

– Action plan between the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth of Mongolia in ecotourism.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan’s universities entered top 500 best in QS World University Rankings 2026.