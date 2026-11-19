The opportunities were discussed during a meeting between Mongolia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Damdinnyam Gongor, and Kyrgyz Ambassador to Mongolia, Aidarbek Moldogaziev. The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in industry and mineral resources and promoting investment.

Minister Damdinnyam Gongor outlined Mongolia’s ongoing mineral sector reforms, including proposed amendments to the Minerals Law and major heavy industry projects planned by the government. He highlighted efforts to boost private-sector participation in mineral exploration, accelerate geological surveying, and improve the legal framework to attract foreign investment in critical minerals.

The minister also emphasized Mongolia’s strategy of moving beyond raw material exports toward value-added production. He presented plans for steelmaking, coke production, and gold and silver refining facilities in Darkhan, as well as a petroleum development project.

For his part, Aidarbek Moldogaziev welcomed Mongolia’s reform efforts and expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in advanced geological survey technologies, data digitization, critical minerals, uranium projects, and gold processing. He noted that Kyrgyzstan could share its experience and technology for reprocessing accumulated gold mine tailings.

Both sides underscored the importance of developing transport and logistics infrastructure to enhance trade and economic ties between the two landlocked countries. Discussions also covered the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, rail transport automation, and the development of new regional transport corridors.

The meeting additionally addressed increasing fuel reserves and storage capacity, as well as improving the reliability of petroleum product supplies.

To note, Japan, Vietnam vow to step up critical minerals cooperation.