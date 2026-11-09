Japan, Vietnam vow to step up critical minerals cooperation

In their meeting at the State Guest House in Tokyo's Motoakasaka district, Takaichi and Lâm reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic security cooperation and agreed to step up collaboration in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The two leaders issued a joint statement following the meeting. At a joint press conference, Sanae Takaichi said she would "elevate bilateral relations to a new level." Tô Lâm described the two countries as partners who walk together, build the future together, and benefit each other.

As reported earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will miss the summit meeting of a U.N. climate change conference in Türkiye this week.