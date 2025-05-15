Mongolia deploys 23,000 troops to United Nations peacekeeping operations over two decades

To align with the UN’s strategic priorities, Mongolia will continue boosting its operational capabilities. Minister of Defense of Mongolia Byambatsogt Sandag paid a working visit to the Republic of South Sudan in March 2025, and observed the operations of the Mongolian peacekeepers serving in UNMISS and upgraded 24 pieces of essential equipment.

During the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2025 held on May 13-14, 2025, in Berlin, the Federal Republic of Germany, Minister of Defense of Mongolia Byambatsogt Sandag met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and noted that Mongolia has met the pledge made at the 2023 Summit by increasing the ratio of female peacekeepers serving in Mongolia’s peacekeeping missions to 15 percent. Defense Minister Byambatsogt affirmed that amid today’s complex global geopolitical climate, Mongolia will honor its obligations to the international community and work together with the UN to overcome current challenges.

The participation of the Mongolian Armed Forces in UN peacekeeping operations began with the first two military observer officers sent to the Republic of Congo in 2002. Since then, in the past 23 years, Mongolia has participated in peacekeeping operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Western Sahara, the Republic of Sudan, Ethiopia-Eitrea, Georgia, Sierra Leone, Chad, the Republic of South Sudan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Darfur region of Sudan, Yemen, the disputed border region of Abyei, as well as in Iraq, and Kosovo.

