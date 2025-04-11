Kazakhstan's 2nd peacekeeping contingent leaves for Golan Heights

139 military peacekeepers will replace the first contingent and will continue their service as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force mission.

According to Valikhan Baikenov, Chief of the Peacekeeping Operations Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, all the militaries of the peacekeeping contingent including two women have been recruited on a voluntary basis. The candidates were selected based on the results of a comprehensive training program and on their professional and moral qualities.

Kazakhstani peacekeepers will be entrusted with maintaining a ceasefire regime, patrolling and guarding checkpoints, destroying explosive objects, as well as escorting and evacuating UN personnel.

It was noted that the first peacekeeping contingent had successfully completed its mission in the Golan Heights and was highly praised by the mission and UN Secretarit leadership.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstani peacekeepers have completed 557 missions in the Golan Heights.