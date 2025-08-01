Mongolia and Kazakhstan to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation

On the sidelines of the Conference, Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia Amarbaysgalan Dashzegve held an official meeting with Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov, as reported by the Media and Public Relations Department of the State Great Khural.

Noting that Mongolia and Kazakhstan are two nations bound by deep historical, cultural, and traditional ties, Chairman of the State Great Khural Amarbaysgalan highlighted the state visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia in 2024 as a significant milestone, elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Chairman Amarbaysgalan expressed interest in expanding cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, and light industry. He emphasized the potential to implement joint projects and programs that would symbolize bilateral relations, particularly by leveraging the two countries' extensive experience in processing wool, cashmere, leather, and hides.

Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov shared views on the development of Mongolia–Kazakhstan relations and cooperation at the regional and international levels.

The parties agreed to further expand and deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation.

