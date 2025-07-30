Mongolia, Türkiye to expand historical and cultural cooperation

At the outset of the meeting, Zulpkhar Sarkhad emphasized the long-standing friendly relations between the peoples of Mongolia and the Republic of Türkiye. The Head of the Mongolia-Türkiye Parliamentary Group expressed delight at the elevation of bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership during the state visit of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the Republic of Türkiye in January of this year. Zulpkhar Sarkhad remarked that this historic visit further enhanced bilateral cooperation in the social and economic spheres and laid a solid foundation for expanding relations across various sectors. He also expressed appreciation to the member of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye, a representative of Van Province, Kayhan Türkmenoğlu, for his active contributions to advancing the bilateral ties.

Deputy Head of the Mongolia–Türkiye Parliamentary Group Bum-Ochir Dulam extended his thanks to MP Türkmenoğlu for his personal initiative in organizing the Van Province program during the state visit of the President of Mongolia. Deputy Head Bum-Ochir highlighted efforts to promote archaeological excavations at the site of the summer palace of Ilkhaan Khulegu in Khan Village, Van Province. Bum-Ochir Dulam noted the importance of further developing this initiative into a joint project that would symbolize historical and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

In response, MP Kayhan Türkmenoğlu expressed appreciation for the visit of the President of Mongolia to Van Province, highlighting the discovery of the summer palace of Ilkhaan Khulegu as a significant historical and archaeological tie between the two nations. Additionally, the role of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in implementing the Tonyukuk Memorial Museum project in Nalaikh District was emphasized as a cultural bridge between Mongolia and the Republic of Türkiye. MP Kayhan Türkmenoğlu affirmed the Republic of Türkiye’s commitment to supporting similar projects and programs in Mongolia.

