Moldova’s Sandu says she would back reunification with Romania

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said she would vote in favor of reunification with neighboring Romania if the issue were put to a public vote, arguing that current regional developments make it increasingly difficult for small countries to maintain democratic institutions and sovereignty.

Speaking in a podcast interview broadcast on Sunday, Sandu said unification could offer greater stability for Moldova, a country of about 2.4 million people with a Romanian-speaking majority and a Russian-speaking minority.

She acknowledged that most Moldovans do not currently share her view. Recent opinion polls show that around one-third of the population supports reunification with Romania, even though roughly 1.5 million Moldovans hold Romanian citizenship.

Sandu emphasized that joining the European Union is a more achievable and broadly supported objective. Her government has set a target of EU membership by 2030, a process that would require extensive reforms amid domestic political divisions.

Moldova borders Ukraine and was part of Romania during the interwar period before being incorporated into the Soviet Union during World War II. The country became independent in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

