Kazakhstan, Moldova strengthen inter-parliamentary collaboration

During the meeting in Chișinău on December 16, Ambassador Almat Aidarbekov congratulated Igor Grosu on his reappointment as Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova and expressed confidence in the further development of interparliamentary dialogue and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on the current regional and international agenda issues, focusing on prospects for deeper interaction between Astana and Chișinău. Ambassador Aidarbekov informed the Parliament Speaker about the current political and social reforms in the country, as well as the main provisions of the State of the Nation Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was given to the initiative on parliamentary reforms and institutional development, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador also briefed his interlocutor on the foreign policy initiatives of President Tokayev, including his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as the President’s visits to China, the USA, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

The Kazakh diplomat also shared the main theses of the speech delivered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The high-level gathering was dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality. Kazakhstan’s consistent stance in supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, trust, and interreligious dialogue was underscored.

Furthermore, Ambassador Almat Aidarbekov highlighted the milestone visit of the President of the European Council, António Costa, to Astana and the agreements reached to continue contacts with a view to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

For his part, Speaker Igor Grosu highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and its international initiatives. He also specifically commended the role of the parliamentary friendship groups of the two nations as a sustainable mechanism for interparliamentary cooperation.

The Parliament Speaker underlined that the recent opening of the Embassy of Moldova in Astana would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

Concluding the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a stronger Kazakh–Moldovan cooperation. Ambassador Almat Aidarbekov and Speaker Igor Grosu emphasized the importance of maintaining a regular political dialogue and advancing interparliamentary contacts.

