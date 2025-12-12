Kazakhstan and Moldova strengthening bilateral ties
20:13, 12 December 2025
Kazakh Ambassador to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov paid a visit to Soroca at the invitation of Mayor Soroca Lilia Pilipețchi, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The sides exchanged views on potential avenues for cooperation, as well as explored opportunities for mutual participation in cultural, social and economic projects in Kazakhstan and Moldova.
The meeting highlighted the readiness to maintain ongoing ties to determine promising areas of cooperation and to establish practical steps to further develop interaction in the said fields.
