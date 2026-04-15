Moldova to officially leave CIS in April 2027

“After President Maia Sandu promulgated the parliament’s decisions to denounce the agreements on Moldova’s participation in the CIS, a notification was sent to the secretariat in Minsk on 8 April. We have received confirmation of its receipt, and in April 2027 the country is expected to officially leave the CIS,” the minister said.

To date, Moldova has already denounced 71 out of 283 CIS agreements, and around 60 more are under review.

On 2 April, the Moldovan parliament adopted in the second and final reading the laws to denounce the agreement on the establishment of the CIS and the organization’s charter.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Moldova was taking final legal steps to leave the Commonwealth of Independent States, with authorities confirming plans to denounce the treaties that underpin the union formed after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also said she would support unification with Romania if a referendum were held.