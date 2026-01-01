Moldova moves to complete legal withdrawal from CIS

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said the government is in the process of confirming the denunciation of three CIS agreements signed in 1991 and 1993, which form the legal basis of the Commonwealth of Independent States. While Moldova suspended participation in CIS activities in 2023, Popșoi noted that the country remains bound by the agreements under international law until the withdrawal is completed.

President Maia Sandu, who was re-elected in 2024, has made European Union integration a central policy objective, with the government aiming for accession by the end of the decade. In recent comments, Sandu said she would support reunification with Romania if a referendum were held, marking the first time a Moldovan leader has publicly taken such a position.

The decision to exit the CIS drew criticism from opposition figures. Former president Igor Dodon, who leads the Socialist Party, described the move as unacceptable.

Political analyst Vitalii Andrievschii said the withdrawal does not signal an end to relations with other former Soviet states, noting that Moldova plans to continue cooperation on a bilateral basis while concluding the CIS exit process.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she would support unification with Romania if a referendum were held.