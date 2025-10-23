Ministry of Defense strengthens airspace control after drone explosion in West Kazakhstan region

Fragments were found in a remote area, outside populated zones. No damages or injuries were reported.

Together with the authorized government agencies, investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the UAV.

“The Ministry of Defense has launched additional measures to strengthen airspace control and prevent unauthorized crossing of the state border by aerial objects. Consultations are underway with foreign partners who may potentially own these objects,” the Ministry says.

Earlier, it was reported that a video footage depicting the crash of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the West Kazakhstan region had gone viral across social media platforms.