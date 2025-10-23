Drone falls in West Kazakhstan region

Residents say the incident occurred near the Kyzyltal village of Aksai town located in the Borili district. An explosion occurred when the drone crashed. The blast wave shook nearby houses.

Regional police department together with the authorized services is investigating into the situation, verifying items resembling fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Borili district.

“The object was discovered outside the territory of the populated area. All circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated,” police say.