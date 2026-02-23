Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The flag bearer was figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, who secured a gold medal for the country at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Photo credit: NOC

As previously reported, the closing ceremony, titled “Beauty in Action,” took place at the Arena di Verona amphitheater.

Photo credit: NOC

The Olympic Games in Italy concluded on February 22. Norway dominated the medal standings with 18 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze medals. The United States took second place (12-12-9), followed by the Netherlands in third (10-7-3).

Photo credit: NOC

At the XXV Winter Olympics, Kazakhstan earned one gold medal, placing 19th out of 94 nations in the overall standings. The gold was delivered by the leader of the national figure skating team, Mikhail Shaidorov.

Photo credit: NOC

With this result, Kazakhstan has entered the top 20 ranks of the strongest Olympic nations for the first time since 1994. Kazakh athletes outperformed traditional winter sports powerhouses such as Finland, Poland, and Belgium.

Photo credit: NOC

Kazakhstan was represented at the Winter Games by 36 athletes (18 men and 18 women) competing in 10 disciplines.

Photo credit: NOC

Photo credit: NOC

Full coverage of Kazakhstan’s 2026 Winter Olympic campaign is available here.