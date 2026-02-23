EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

    05:15, 23 February 2026

    Team Kazakhstan participated in the traditional parade of nations at the closing ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Mikhail Shaidorov carried the flag of Kazakhstan during the closing ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games.
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/National Olympic Committee

    The flag bearer was figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, who secured a gold medal for the country at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    As previously reported, the closing ceremony, titled “Beauty in Action,” took place at the Arena di Verona amphitheater.

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    The Olympic Games in Italy concluded on February 22. Norway dominated the medal standings with 18 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze medals. The United States took second place (12-12-9), followed by the Netherlands in third (10-7-3).

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    At the XXV Winter Olympics, Kazakhstan earned one gold medal, placing 19th out of 94 nations in the overall standings. The gold was delivered by the leader of the national figure skating team, Mikhail Shaidorov.

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    With this result, Kazakhstan has entered the top 20 ranks of the strongest Olympic nations for the first time since 1994. Kazakh athletes outperformed traditional winter sports powerhouses such as Finland, Poland, and Belgium.

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan was represented at the Winter Games by 36 athletes (18 men and 18 women) competing in 10 disciplines.

    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC
    Mikhail Shaidorov carries Kazakhstan's flag at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    Full coverage of Kazakhstan’s 2026 Winter Olympic campaign is available here.

     

     

    2026 Winter Olympics Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport Italy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All