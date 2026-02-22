2026 Winter Olympics finale: When and where to watch the Beauty in Action show

The live broadcast of the Milano Cortina 2026 finale is scheduled to begin at 23:45 Astana time (UTC+5) and will be available on Qazaqstan, Qazsport, and Khabar TV channels.

The event will take place at the historic Arena di Verona.

The ceremony, marking the conclusion of the Games held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, is titled "Beauty in Action." Following tradition, delegations from all participating nations will take part in the ceremony, including Kazakhstan, whose athletes will march across the arena. Kazakhstan is represented at these Games by 36 athletes competing across ten sports.

The ceremony will conclude with the official handover of the Olympic flag to the future hosts of the 2030 Games — the French Alps.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on the results of Kazakhstani athletes on the 15th day of the 2026 Winter Olympics.