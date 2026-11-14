Microsoft ‘deeply sorry’ for global outage, vows to restore services

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services,” the company said in a statement on X.

Microsoft reassured its customers that the technical issue was not related to cyber or AI/agents. The incident, according to the statement, was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change.

“We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration,” the statement adds.

The company vowed to provide a full post-incident report once their review is complete.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thousands of users were unable to access Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services on Thursday.

Microsoft worked to restore its cloud-based services through Friday after the major global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 apps.