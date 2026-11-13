Microsoft struggles to restore services as global outage continues

The disruption began on Thursday, November 12, with users experiencing difficulties accessing email accounts, sending and receiving messages, and connecting to Microsoft 365 services.

According to Microsoft’s official service health page, both business and consumer products have experienced service degradation.

The company confirmed that the issue could affect users in any region, rather than being limited to the Americas, where the problems were initially identified.

What caused the outage?

The outage spread rapidly across the globe, with outage-tracking platform Downdetector recording reports from 74 countries and territories within approximately one hour. Complaints about Outlook alone peaked at nearly 130,000 in the United States, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

In updates published through its official Microsoft 365 Status account, the company explained that several servers had unexpectedly become unavailable, placing additional pressure on the remaining infrastructure.

Microsoft later identified a process responsible for establishing secure connections that was becoming overwhelmed, preventing affected servers from processing requests.

Engineers have been restarting servers, redistributing traffic and testing configuration changes to restore normal operations.

However, the recovery process has proved more complicated than expected. Microsoft reported that some servers became unresponsive again after being restored and receiving traffic.

The company has also been investigating recent network configuration changes that may be linked to the disruption, although the definitive cause has not yet been established.

Which services are affected?

According to Microsoft’s official incident notifications, the disruption has affected several widely used services, including Outlook, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, SharePoint Online and Microsoft Planner.

Users may experience difficulties accessing mailboxes, loading Copilot Chat, scheduling meetings or using features that depend on Exchange Online.

Microsoft clarified that core Teams messaging and online meetings remain largely functional, while certain calendar and scheduling features may be unavailable.

The outage has also affected administrative tools and some Microsoft security services.

When will services be restored?

Microsoft has reported limited improvements as engineers gradually return affected servers to service and redirect traffic through alternative routes.

In its latest technical updates, the company said it was monitoring the stability of restarted infrastructure before expanding recovery measures.

Microsoft has not announced a confirmed time for full restoration.

The company has also indicated that it has found no evidence linking the disruption to malicious activity.

The incident highlights the dependence of businesses and public institutions on cloud-based communication platforms, where technical failures can disrupt multiple services simultaneously.

Users can monitor further developments through Microsoft’s official service health dashboard.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that thousands of users reported problems accessing Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services on Thursday, with outage reports surging in the afternoon as the company worked to restore connectivity.