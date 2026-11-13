Microsoft 365 outage disrupts Outlook and other services

According to Downdetector, reports began surging around 1 p.m. ET, with Outlook-related complaints exceeding 100,000 at their peak. Microsoft 365 also recorded more than 46,000 reports at 1:27 p.m. ET.

Microsoft confirmed the disruption in a post on X, saying it was investigating problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. The company later warned that the issue could affect Microsoft 365 connectivity in any region.

Affected services included Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Defender XDR.

Microsoft also announced that it had restored a separate issue affecting Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity problems.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that users worldwide reported disruptions to ChatGPT and several other artificial intelligence services.