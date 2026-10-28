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    MFA: No Kazakh casualties in Spain train collision

    17:43, 28 October 2026

    No Kazakh nationals were among the dead or injured in the train collision in Spain, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Photo: MFA

    "According to available information, no citizens of Kazakhstan were killed or injured in the railway accident in Spain. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues to verify data," the ministry stated.

    Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Toledo province, Spain, had risen to 46.

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents Spain Railway Accidents Compatriots
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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