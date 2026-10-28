MFA: No Kazakh casualties in Spain train collision
17:43, 28 October 2026
No Kazakh nationals were among the dead or injured in the train collision in Spain, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"According to available information, no citizens of Kazakhstan were killed or injured in the railway accident in Spain. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues to verify data," the ministry stated.
Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Toledo province, Spain, had risen to 46.