Mexico issues alert over three tropical cyclones

Fabián Vázquez Romaña, General Coordinator of Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN), said the three systems were Tropical Storm Isaias in the Gulf of Mexico, a tropical depression south of the coast of Oaxaca, and Hurricane Rachel, located more than 1,000 kilometres from the Mexican coast but expected to move closer again over the weekend.

He explained that the tropical depression off Oaxaca could intensify into a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching 150 kilometres per hour, before approaching the coast of Jalisco, near Puerto Vallarta, on Sunday morning.

The system could strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before moving towards the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Authorities warned that Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa could experience strong winds between Saturday and Monday, with speeds potentially exceeding 120 kilometres per hour.

In August, at least 23 people have died and thousands were displaced across the Philippines as heavy rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon combined with tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay triggered severe flooding and landslides.