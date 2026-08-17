Monsoon rains and cyclones kill 23 in Philippines

Widespread flooding and landslides hit Luzon and parts of the Visayas.

Families were evacuated to temporary shelters as rivers overflowed and roads became impassable.

Damage was reported to roads, bridges, and agricultural areas, disrupting transport and livelihoods.

Power outages and water supply problems affected flood-hit communities.

Local authorities, in coordination with national agencies, are conducting rescue, relief, and evacuation operations.

Assessment teams continue to validate reports as weather conditions remain unstable.

NDRRMC warned intermittent rains could persist, urging residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to follow evacuation advisories.

Government relief operations are underway to restore access to affected communities.

Authorities are working to provide assistance to displaced families and strengthen disaster preparedness.

As written before, heavy rains batter a South Korean province, triggering a deadly landslide.