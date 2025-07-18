Metallurgists honored with state awards ahead of professional day

In 2024, the mining and metallurgical industry contributed 6.9% to Kazakhstan GDP. There are up to 110,000 people working in the sector, supporting the country’s machine building, construction, oil and gas and energy sectors.

Speaking at the awarding event, Bektenov announced that the metallurgical industry remains among top priorities of the Government, highlighting continuous efforts to modernize production facilities, develop new deposits and implement latest technologies.

Special attention is given to workers of the mining and metallurgical field under the President’s initiative to declare the year 2025 as the Year of Trade Jobs. This year, the Head of State for the first time introduced two new state awards – the honorary titles of Kazakhstan’s Honored Mine Worker and Honored Manufacturer.

State awards have been presented to a total of over 600 workers of the mining and metallurgical field.

