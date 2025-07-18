Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption

During a meeting on Friday, Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev delivered a report on the creation of AI infrastructure. The Government Data Center was adapted to work closely integrated with the supercomputer. In efforts to establish an institutional environment, the country approved the AI Development Concept for 2024/29, developed the draft law on AI.

Kazakhstan also launched training programs for AI, including AI Corporate, TUMO Center, AI People, etc, to address workforce needs. The development of digital solutions such as e-agent, egov AI, AI-Physician, tax helper, SDU and Е-Translator was discussed as well.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of digital transformation in sectors, highlighting the key role the national platform QazTech plays in promptly developing digital products. Minister Madiyev said: “The introduction of platform-based models of digitalization lead to reduction in the time it takes to launch new IT solutions from one and a half-three years to six months”.

Set to be fully operational in August, QazTech brings together unified standards, security and cloud-based solutions. Currently, the platform supports operations of the unified internet portal of government agencies, Smart Bridge, national environmental database of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, and so on.

Kazakhstan’s government agencies are also developing digital transformation cards drawing on successful international practices, including Singapore’s. The cards are designed to simplify and speed up key process with the use of AI and latest technologies.

Closing the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted that the national AI infrastructure, including the supercomputer, that is under development, offers great opportunities to accelerate AI adoption within government agencies.

Earlier, it was reported the Supreme Audit Chamber was assigned with applying digital technologies to enhance control over government funds spending.