Meta acquires AI agent network Moltbook

According to Meta, Moltbook will join the company’s Meta Superintelligence Labs. The platform’s creators, Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, are also joining the team. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Moltbook team joining MSL opens up new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses,” a Meta spokesperson said. “Their approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory is a novel step in a rapidly developing space.”

Moltbook was built on OpenClaw, a system created by developer Peter Steinberger that enables users to communicate with AI agents through common messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Slack, and Discord. The framework integrates major language models including ChatGPT.

The project quickly attracted attention in the tech community, especially after posts suggested AI agents might develop their own encrypted language to communicate without human oversight. However, researchers later found the platform had significant security vulnerabilities.

Some tech leaders have also commented on the concept. Elon Musk described the development as “the very early stages of singularity,” referring to the hypothetical moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-March, with Moltbook’s founders joining Meta’s AI division on March 16.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI announced plans to acquire Promptfoo, a platform designed to help businesses detect and address vulnerabilities in AI systems during development.